Growth & Jobs | Mixing passions

Nineteen more enthusiastic youths are gaining valuable professional skills through the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation Learning For Life Bartender Training Programme, conducted in partnership with the HEART/NSTA NSTA. On Monday, July 24, the programme participants gathered at Martina’s Bar & Grill in Montego Bay for a practical session to showcase their knowledge.

A team from the D&G Foundation joined the session to conduct training in professional soft skills, workplace conduct, and other life skills.