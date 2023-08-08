Growth & Jobs | Mixing passions

Tue | Aug 8, 2023

Setting the stage for the day’s training session, D&G Foundation Administrator Totlyn Brown-Robb initiated a discussion on the factors that drive one’s desire to work. The conversation was part of a more extensive bartender training session hosted at Martina’s Bar & Grill in Montego Bay on Monday, July 24 by the D&G Foundation and HEART/NSTA Trust.
D&G Foundation Administrator Totlyn Brown-Robb goes through the paces of service with a group of trainees who participated in the bartender training session hosted by the D&G Foundation and HEART/NSTA Trust on July 24 in Montego Bay.
From left: HEART/NSTA Trust’s Shanniel Shakespeare; D&G Foundation Administrator Totlyn Brown-Robb; and D&G Foundation Accountant Dennis Beckford enjoy cocktails made by the trainees at the bartender training session hosted by the D&G Foundation and HEART/NSTA Trust, on Monday, July 24 at Martina’s Bar & Grill in Montego Bay.
Following a successful training session filled with engaging discussions and bartender skills acquisition, hosts from the D&G Foundation and HEART/NSTA Trust join the trainees for a photo op. The bartender training session was held on July 24 at Martina’s Bar & Grill in Montego Bay.
Nineteen more enthusiastic youths are gaining valuable professional skills through the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation Learning For Life Bartender Training Programme, conducted in partnership with the HEART/NSTA NSTA. On Monday, July 24, the programme participants gathered at Martina’s Bar & Grill in Montego Bay for a practical session to showcase their knowledge.

A team from the D&G Foundation joined the session to conduct training in professional soft skills, workplace conduct, and other life skills.