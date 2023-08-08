Growth & Jobs | Speeding: A deadly road menace threatening lives

A LEADING insurance company is expressing concern that despite the many road safety-awareness initiatives to educate motorists, reckless driving behaviour, particularly speeding, persists, resulting in devastating consequences for road users.

“Despite the common knowledge that driving within the speed limit significantly reduces the risk of crashes, the unfortunate reality is that speeding remains a prevalent issue, as evident from daily observations on our roads,” said Lynford Reece, senior manager, distribution and marketing, JN General Insurance (JNGI).

Statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining show that speeding is the leading cause of crashes in Jamaica. Of the 425 fatal crashes that occurred in 2022, 148, or 35 per cent, were attributed to speeding. A record 488 persons perished on the roads last year. As at July 26, there have been 208 fatal collisions resulting in the loss of 226 lives.

Reece noted that among the contributors of speeding are lateness, impatience, overconfidence and thrill-seeking. He is imploring motorists to take individual responsibility for their actions on the road.

“By adhering to speed limits and embracing a patient and cautious approach, you can help create a safer environment for everyone on the road. Some motorists believe that speeding will help them save a few minutes, especially when they are running late for work, appointments, or other commitments. Allow extra time for your travels, as reaching your destination safely is far more important than a few minutes gained by exceeding speed limits,” he advised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Reece pointed out that speeding puts motorists at an increased risk of losing control of the vehicle.

“The greater the speed, the greater the risk of a fatal crash. When vehicles exceed safe speed limits, the ability of the driver to respond promptly to sudden obstacles or hazards on the road diminishes, making it difficult to avoid collisions even when reacting swiftly. Moreover, sharp turns and unexpected road conditions become far more dangerous when vehicles are travelling at high speeds,” he emphasised.

“Road traffic crashes also cause financial distress to repair or replace a damaged vehicle for those with third party insurance and other costs resulting from civil cases as a result of injuries caused,” Reece said.

He further pointed out that drivers can enjoy lower premiums if they have no history of a road crash, and avoid hefty fines and penalties imposed under the recently enacted Road Traffic Act.

The Road Traffic Act, which was implemented on February 1 this year, outlines the following fines and penalties for speeding:

1.Exceeding the speed limit by 16-32 kilometres per hour:

Regular zone: Fine of $6,000 and two points off the driver’s licence.

Construction zone or school safety zone: Fine of $12,000 and three points off the driver’s licence.

2. Exceeding the speed limit by 33-49 kilometres per hour:

Regular zone: Fine of $10,000 and four points off the driver’s licence.

Construction zone or school safety zone: Fine of $20,000 and six points off the driver’s licence.

3. Exceeding the speed limit by 50 kilometres per hour:

Regular zone: Fine of $15,000 and six points off the driver’s licence.

Construction zone or school safety zone: Fine of $30,000 and 10 points off the driver’s licence.

Reece underscored that points deducted from a driver’s licence can result in consequences for motorists.

“As little as 10 points could result in your licence being suspended for six months, and 14 points could result in suspension for a year. Amassing 20 or more could mean you won’t be able to drive for at least two years. A suspended driver’s licence can be a big setback.”

As a staunch road safety advocate, the JNGI has embarked on several road safety initiatives over the years. In 2020, the company launched its ‘Just Slow Down’ campaign in collaboration with the JN Foundation and the Jamaica Automobile Association. In addition, the company has erected warning signs at crash hotspots across the country, indicating where motorists are most at risk.