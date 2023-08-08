High-powered rifle found in St James

Another high-powered weapon is off the streets of Montego Bay, St James, with the seizure of an SLR rifle and a magazine containing four live rounds.

The find was made during a police-military operation conducted in the Irwin community this morning.

The gun was found in a highly vegetated area, superintendent in charge of operations for St James, Eron Samuels, told The Gleaner.

This comes as a part of a series of operations across Area 1 and St James to disarm and arrest criminals, he shared.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.