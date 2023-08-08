JDF makes major ganja seizure in Hanover

The Maritime Air and Cyber Command of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has made a major marijuana seizure in Hanover.

The JDF says servicemembers were deployed to the Great River Bay area on Sunday to locate and interdict a vessel of interest.

It says they took control of the vessel early Monday morning.

According to the JDF, on board the vessel were approximately 22 knitted bags of what appeared to be marijuana.

The army says safeguarding Jamaica's maritime space is central to its work.

“Through our maritime operations, several illicit activities that pose a threat to our country and our citizens have been intercepted and persons detained.”

