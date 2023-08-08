Man charged for stealing food from church in St James

Thirty-year-old Audley Graham of a St James address has been charged with sacrilege after he allegedly broke into a church in Reading and stole food items.

Reports from the St James police are that about 1:48 a.m. on Friday, June 30, the complainant securely locked up the church and went home.

The complainant later returned and saw the church ransacked, made enquiries, and discovered that the church was broken into and food items were missing.

During the investigation that followed, detectives viewed security footage that implicated Graham as the one who broke into the church by prying away a door.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

