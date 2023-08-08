PNP files lawsuit challenging increase in retirement age for the DPP and AuG

The Opposition People's National Party today filed a lawsuit challenging the Government's amendment to the Jamaican Constitution which increased the retirement age of the office holders of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) and auditor general (AuG).

The suit was filed in the Civil Division of the Supreme Court.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding had indicated just over a week ago that his party was considering a constitutional challenge to the amendments to sections 96(1) and 121(1) of the Constitution.

The Opposition argued that the Government “rammed” the Bill through the parliament and maintained that it was not consulted on the matter.

The amendments facilitated the change in retirement age for the DPP and AuG from 60 to 65 years.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Bill, which was piloted by Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, was introduced, debated and passed in the House of Representatives on the same day by the Government.

Three days later it was approved in the Senate.

The amendment means that DPP Paula Llewellyn, whose time in office is set to come to an end next month, may continue in office for at least two more years.

It would be the second extension for Llewellyn, who received a three-year extension in 2020 when she turned 60.

AuG Pamela Monroe Ellis, who could also benefit from the amendment, is in her early fifties.

-Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.