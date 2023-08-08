Police seize $10 billion worth of cocaine, ganja valued $150 million in 2022

The police seized cocaine valued at $10 billion and $150 million worth of marijuana in 2022, amid a 25 per cent drop in operations when compared with the previous year.

A government report said the Narcotics Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force conducted 1,146 operations, 25 per cent less than in 2021

Those operations hauled in almost 23,000 kilograms of marijuana, 29 per cent less than the 32,000 seized in 2021.

The cocaine seizures totalled approximately 1,300 kilograms, 9.8 per cent more than the amount recovered in 2021, according to the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica released recently by the Planning Institute of Jamaica.

A total of 230 persons were arrested, of whom 215 were Jamaicans. Of those arrested, 185 were for marijuana and 183 of that number were Jamaicans.

Another 45 persons were arrested for cocaine possession—32 Jamaicans.

Six persons were arrested for other breaches.

There were 137 drugs-related cases brought before the courts, of which 49 resulted in convictions.

Drug interdiction exercises were also conducted on a daily basis at the island's three major airports and seaports. As a result of these exercises, 588 kilograms of cocaine were seized and 155 kilograms of marijuana were seized.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) reportedly conducted 101 raids that resulted in the arrest of 439 persons in 2022.

Some 288 persons were charged.

A total of 40 firearms and 6, 176 rounds of ammunition were recovered, while 14 motor vehicles were seized.

Other seizures included cash from proceeds of crime totalling $5.2 million and US$1.7 million; and other cash seizures of $693,320 and US$30,134.

Over 154 court cases originating from C-TOC, were disposed of during the year and there were 176 convictions.

Another 382 cases were submitted to the courts or the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

-Jovan Johnson

