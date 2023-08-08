Portmore barber charged over machete attack on man

A Portmore, St Catherine man has been charged in connection with a machete attack on another during a fight at his barbershop in the municipality.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kevin Dias, otherwise called 'Porridge', of Bernard Lodge Estate, is charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Naggo Head, Portmore on Friday, August 04.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 12:30 p.m., a man was sitting on the step of a barbershop owned by Dias.

During an argument that reportedly developed between them, Dias allegedly used a machete to inflict several wounds to the man's body.

The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Dias was arrested and subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

