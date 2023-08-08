Sav’s mayor wants J’cans to be patriotic

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite the many challenges now facing the island, including the worrisome scourge of crime and violence, Savanna-la-Mar Mayor Bertel Moore is urging Jamaicans to remain patriotic in the quest to build a better nation.

Moore, who was speaking at a civic ceremony on Sunday to mark Jamaica’s 61st year of political independence from Britain, is urging all Jamaicans to remain proud despite the trials facing the country.

“Wherever you go, keep the Jamaican flag flying high. Everywhere you go, everybody wants a Jamaican flag. It is not just the flag they want to be associated with, it is because there is something good about our country,” said Moore.

The mayor spoke about the joy of seeing Jamaica, a small nation of three million people, upstaging much larger countries at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, where the Reggae Girlz have progressed to the knockout round, and the tremendous performance by the nation’s Sunshine Girls, who copped the bronze medal at the just-concluded Netball World Cup in South Africa.

“As we celebrate our 61, let’s be proud and strong and build up the Jamaica that we all want to see in the future,” said Moore, who will be retiring from representational politics at the end of his current term. “As we celebrate, we may say that things are not how we would like them to be, because of the crime and violence.”

Based on the latest crime statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Moore’s concerns about the nation’s crime situation are seemingly quite justified as, since January 1, the country has registered more than 700 murders. Additionally, there have been 618 shootings, 428 cases of robberies, and 238 incidents of rape.

However, in urging Jamaicans to stay resilient and strong, Moore encouraged attendees at the function, which was jointly hosted by the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, to embrace this year’s Independence theme, ‘61: Proud and Strong’.

In the governor general’s message, which was read by Reverend Hartley Perrin, custos of Westmoreland, Sir Patrick Allen stated that it has been proven that unity, when combined with an unwavering commitment to the country’s national ethos, can create ripples of change powerful enough to surmount the tallest mountains.

“Even as we celebrate this historic milestone, we are aware of the uncertain times that lie ahead. Our world is constantly evolving, bringing forth complex challenges that test our fortitude and resilience,” Sir Patrick’s message read. “I will not downplay these challenges, but today I want to reassure you that our collective strength, creativity, and spirit are mightier than the challenges.”