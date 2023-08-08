Soldier arrested with US40,400 in cash at Sangster International
A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier was on Tuesday arrested at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, after he was unable to account for US$40,400 allegedly found in his possession.
He was arrested by investigators assigned to the Lotto Scam Task Force.
The police say about 1:30 p.m., the JDF member arrived in Jamaica and was checked by security personnel.
During the routine checks, USD40,400 was allegedly found in his possession, which he reportedly could not give a plausible account for.
He was subsequently taken into custody.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
