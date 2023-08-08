St Mary man charged for father’s fatal stabbing

Thirty-three-year-old Omar Forth of Port Maria, St Mary was arrested and charged following the stabbing death of his father at their home on Saturday, August 05.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 3 a.m., Forth and his father, 74-year-old Clovis Forth, had an argument during which he reportedly used a knife to inflict several wounds to him.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, Clovis was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Forth was charged with murder on Sunday, August 06 following a caution statement.

His court date is being finalised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.