‘Thank you Sandals, JCF, NERHA’

PRINCIPAL OF the Windsor Basic School in St Ann’s Bay, Deborah Reid-Brown, is today expressing delight that a back-to-school treat and health fair were held at her school on Saturday, preparing her students for the new school term beginning next month.

Regional Public Relations Manager for Sandals Resorts Ocho Rios Region, Lyndsay Isaacs, led the organisation of the event, bringing on board members of the Community Safety and Security Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) for a full-service treat.

“I just want to thank them all and everybody else involved, who took the time out to come out to make this event the success that it was,” Reid-Brown told The Gleaner after the event.

While the Windsor Basic School at last count had just over 50 students on roll, approximately 120 children from surrounding communities such as Windsor Heights, Charles Town, St Ann’s Bay, Seville Heights and further afield, such as Lime Hall, Bamboo, Steer Town and Ocho Rios, took advantage of the treat to get their medicals done. They were also fed and gifted with toys and school supplies.

“We’re extremely happy, and I’m proud and I’m very humbled that people just keep showing us all this love. I cannot find adequate words to say thank you, but thank you Sandals, thank you JCF, thank you NERHA; but most of all, thank you Miss Lyndsay, because without you this would not have been possible,” Reid-Brown stated.

“This was conceptualised when we had the Teachers’ Day function and she was so grateful to be at Pearly Beach, she and her team, so I said I’ll try and do something for them and surprise them.” Isaacs explained to The Gleaner.

“Today, the turnout was overwhelming, the teachers, the past students, the medical team from NERHA that was here with us, the JCF; everybody was just so happy. We brought school supplies, we brought toiletries and all that stuff. Overall, it was a happy occasion and we’re very happy to be a part of it.”

Isaacs said she was impressed that several past students of the school, some of whom live abroad and are home on vacation, also took the time to visit the school to offer support.