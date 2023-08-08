Two persons of interest in Portmore violence surrender to police

Two of the eight men named as persons of interest for questioning by the St Catherine South police in relation to ongoing violence in sections of Portmore have turned themselves in.

'Bwoy Bwoy' and Chad surrendered to cops at the Portmore Police Station on Monday.

Head of the police division, Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, said the men will be interviewed by detectives.

The division had issued a request for several men to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch for questioning in connection with a series of violent incidents in the communities of Gregory Park and Banga Gully.

The incidents under investigation include a string of crimes such as murder, shooting, and arson.

In the latest incident on Sunday, August 6, a man and a woman were shot in the Watson Grove community.

The man was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital while the woman was admitted.

This incident followed a fiery attack in Gregory Park which left several persons homeless.

The police say they will intensify operations within the space to curtail illegal activities.

- Rasbert Turner

