Bartlett to publish new book

MINISTER OF Tourism Edmund Bartlett has announced the upcoming release of his new book titled, ‘Thought Leadership on Tourism, Resilience, and Sustainability in the 21st Century’. The book captures Bartlett’s observations and insights about the changing nature of tourism, resilience, and sustainability during a period of extraordinary change and innovation.

“This book delves deeply into the world’s tourist ecology, giving a fresh viewpoint on how to adapt to a dynamic industry. It is a collection of my essays, each of which is an in-depth investigation of some facet of tourism, from the importance of digital landscapes to the future of ocean economies. It is a timely publication as we seek to future-proof our most valued tourism industry for generations to come,” said Bartlett.

The book is divided into eight parts, each of which is dedicated to certain areas of tourism. Some of the areas include Resilient Tourism for Sustainable Ocean Economies: Building Jamaica’s Premier Tourism Destination; Resilient Tourism for Sustainability; Building Tourism Resilience; Jamaica’s Tourism Landscape: A Viable Case; Advancing Tourism in the Digital Landscape; and How to build Tourism Resilience, among others.

“Bringing knowledge and expertise together will be critical in helping to build resilience in tourism. It is the sharing of ideas and harnessing of resources globally that will help us to better prepare and mitigate future disruptions, and this book will help,” said Bartlett.

With detailed information provided in each part, readers will have a firm grasp on many areas of the tourism business. Bartlett’s book is useful for industry experts, politicians, and anyone interested in current trends in tourism, resilience, and sustainability as it covers a wide variety of themes, from the role of the private sector in tourism resilience, to the influence of international commerce on tourism sustainability.

Thought Leadership on Tourism, Resilience and Sustainability in the 21st Century is more than simply a book. It’s essential reading for anyone who wants to know how the travel and tourism business works. It also highlights threats, opportunities, challenges and, more importantly, what it takes to keep the travel and tourism industry thriving in the face of constant change.

The book is scheduled to be published on September 25, and will be available on Amazon.