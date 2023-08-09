Wed | Aug 9, 2023

Five shot, two fatally, at cook shop in Hanover

Published:Wednesday | August 9, 2023 | 11:22 AM
The shooting is being investigated by the police.

Five people were shot, two fatally, at a cook shop in Green Island, Hanover last night.

The deceased have been identified by their alias - 'Scrappy', and 'PulluDan', who were of Kingston addresses.

They were plumbers at a construction site for a hotel development near the food establishment.

It is reported that about 8 p.m. persons were eating at the restaurant when a gunman walked up and opened shots.

Five people were shot, including the operator's son.

Two of the injured persons died.

A peace march was held in Green Island yesterday.

- Janet Silvera 

