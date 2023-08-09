Five shot, two fatally, at cook shop in Hanover
Five people were shot, two fatally, at a cook shop in Green Island, Hanover last night.
The deceased have been identified by their alias - 'Scrappy', and 'PulluDan', who were of Kingston addresses.
They were plumbers at a construction site for a hotel development near the food establishment.
It is reported that about 8 p.m. persons were eating at the restaurant when a gunman walked up and opened shots.
Five people were shot, including the operator's son.
Two of the injured persons died.
A peace march was held in Green Island yesterday.
- Janet Silvera
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.