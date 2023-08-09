Five shot, two fatally, at cook shop in Hanover

Five people were shot, two fatally, at a cook shop in Green Island, Hanover last night.

The deceased have been identified by their alias - 'Scrappy', and 'PulluDan', who were of Kingston addresses.

They were plumbers at a construction site for a hotel development near the food establishment.

It is reported that about 8 p.m. persons were eating at the restaurant when a gunman walked up and opened shots.

Five people were shot, including the operator's son.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Two of the injured persons died.

A peace march was held in Green Island yesterday.

- Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.