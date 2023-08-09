This year at the IGT Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp, 72 students from six Caribbean countries enthusiastically focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in alignment with the camp’s theme, ‘Think it, Code it, Solve it’. Both Level I and Level II students worked on creating captivating websites and petitions in support of SDGs.

In particular, the Level I and Level II students collaborated on group projects that centred on the following SDGs: Zero Hunger, Life Below Water, Good Health and Well-being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Life On Land, Affordable and Clean Energy, and Zero Poverty.

International Game Technology (IGT), in partnership with the Mona Geoinformatics Institute (MGI) at UWI, successfully concluded the third edition of its annual virtual summer programme, the IGT Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp.

The camp, which ran from July 17 to July 28, is a central component of IGT’s After School Advantage (ASA) programme, the company’s flagship community initiative aimed at providing young individuals with access to technology and fostering digital learning. MGI has actively contributed to the enactment of SDGs across 12 Caribbean countries through the development of decision support systems applications for governments.

EXCEPTIONAL WORK

Kevin Johnson, MGI’s lead tutor, commended all the students for their exceptional work in developing the websites, effectively highlighting the SDGs in a creative and informative manner. He also mentioned that the Level II students went a step further and created petitions related to the SDGs. Their petitions centred on advocating for accessible and inclusive healthcare for all, maintaining law and order in the world’s oceans, and urging governments to establish nature parks to preserve natural ecosystems.

The camp’s theme ‘Think it, Code it, Solve it’ aimed at empowering students as digital architects to shape the future of the Caribbean through their prowess in critical thinking, innovation, and problem-solving.

Some 72 youngsters participated this year, drawn from Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, St Maarten, St Kitts & Nevis, and the US Virgin Islands. These talented individuals had been selected from non-government organisations that have been recipients of IGT’s computer centres, generously provided through the ASA programme.

Dexter Thomas, general manager of IGT Trinidad and Tobago, hosted the IGT closing ceremony and expressed pride in the IGT team’s ability to offer a platform for youth development throughout the region, even in the face of prevailing challenges.

“We are truly delighted to welcome new participants as this reaffirms our mission of narrowing the digital divide and extending the programme to help meet the great need among our youth for access to digital learning,” said Thomas, who also congratulated all the students and the participants at the camp’s conclusion.

Luke Buchanan, senior projects manager at MGI, said that embarking on a journey towards a sustainable future starts with a wise and cost-effective investment in the nation’s children, which, in turn, constitutes an investment in sustainable development.

He encouraged the students to use their skills garnered from the camp to make a difference in the world – to use technology to solve problems, create new things, and connect with people, as the opportunities are endless.