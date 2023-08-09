Increased enforcement of Disabilities Act

Increased enforcement of the Disabilities Act 2014 will be undertaken to ensure ease of access to public buildings by persons with disabilities.

The assurance came from the State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr Norman Dunn, who said accessibility for all persons is critical for establishing an inclusive society.

“We do understand that challenges exist across Jamaica with institutions, generally. I am appealing to all persons, especially with places where persons have to access services, please ensure that your place is retrofitted or if it is a new establishment, that it is fitted with ramps and rails… so that persons who are challenged can access the institution,” he emphasised.

Dunn was addressing the Nationwide News Network radio programme, 'Ask the Minister', on Tuesday.

The State Minister urged business operators to ensure that buildings are outfitted with the appropriate parking areas, ramps, rails, lifts, signage and other mechanisms to ensure accessibility for all persons.

“We are encouraging builders and entrepreneurs that they ensure that this is so, because it is required [by law]. As the physical space continues to open up, we are endeavouring to provide all of the skillsets required, so that we can have a just and civil society. Your establishment must be fit for purpose for the inclusive society that we are building,” he noted.

“As time goes by, the enforcement mechanism will improve. Please get yourselves and your act together because this is not just about enforcement, it is about how we treat these persons among us,” he added.

Dunn said this is in line with the Government's' mandate to build a united Jamaica.

“We believe in an inclusive society. We believe in one where we, as the Government, must look out for persons with their various challenges, and one of these challenges is persons with disabilities,” he said.

Under the Disabilities Act 2014 Accessibility Checklist, public buildings should be outfitted with the requisite amenities to enable easy access by these persons.

This checklist is designed to identify architectural and communication barriers encountered by persons with disabilities in private and public facilities.

It is based on the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guideline and Chapter 11 (Accessibility) of the Kentucky Building Code 1997.

- JIS News

