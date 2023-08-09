Jamaica's death rate falls

Over 21,400 deaths were recorded in Jamaica in 2022, giving the country a crude death rate (CDR) of 7.6 per 1,000 of the population and a decrease from the 9.9 per cent the previous year.

Crude death rate indicates the number of deaths per 1,000 population in a given year.

The rate is a good indicator of the general health status of a geographic area or population.

The 2022 Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) said the death figures were provided by the Registrar General’s Department.

The 21,400 deaths last year reflect a decrease of 20.7 per cent compared with the 27,000 deaths recorded in 2021.

The ESSJ said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mortality cannot be overlooked, as it is a noted contributor to the overall death toll in 2022.

It said the Ministry of Health & Wellness records show that there were 555 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for 2022 accounting for 2.6 per cent of total deaths recorded.

This increased the total confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 3,476 at the end of 2022.

The ESSJ said the decline in the crude death rate for 2022 may be attributed to improvements in health outcomes and mortality reduction efforts.

"The continued efforts of the Government of Jamaica to implement strategies to improve the healthcare system have brought about improvements in life expectancy and continuous declines in infant and under-five mortality," the report said.

The average life expectancy for a Jamaican (at birth) is estimated at 74.7 years (71.9 for males and 77.5 for females).

Jamaica's population was estimated at 2,738,100 at the end of 2022.

