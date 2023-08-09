JCDC’s ‘Old Skool Party’ hit the spot

THERE WERE not many people who turned up in the uniform of their ‘old school’ at the ‘Old Skool Party – The School Uniform Edition’ in the Festival Village at the National Arena on the evening of Saturday, August 5. It was great and lively audience, however, consisting mainly of mature women, who could not get enough of the vintage and modern music served up by backing band Lloyd Parks and We The People, Bongo Herman, Warrior King, Droop Lion, Ezron, Pam Hall, Johnny Clarke and the inimitable Ernie Smith who was super-generous with Bend Down, Sammy, Raindrops, Tears on my Pillow, Ram Goat Liver and Play the Music.

It was a nostalgic journey down memory lane, and the contestants in the old school uniform contests made the evening even more memorable. The contest for the best female get-up was tight as the crowd could not break the tie between Immaculate Conception High School and St Catherine High School. However, it was Tracy-Ann Hall from the latter who prevailed. The very elderly Desmond Edwards who attended Horizon Park Primary School was the clear favourite from the get-go in the male version; he was the overwhelming winner. The show was compered by veteran broadcaster Richie B.