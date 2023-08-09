Massive increase in Crime Stop tips reels in 11 alleged murderers

Eleven alleged murderers were among 77 persons arrested last year from calls to Crime Stop, a telephone programme that allows persons to report illegal activities anonymously and claim a monetary prize if their tips yield results.

Some $7.7 million was paid out in rewards.

The arrests resulted from an increase in calls for 2022, some 1,148 or 68 per cent more than the 687 calls in 2021, according to the 2022 Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ).

An analysis of last year's calls showed that 32 per cent was in relation to illegal firearms and ammunition; 25 per cent for gunmen; 10 per cent for wanted persons; four per cent were drug-related; and three per cent for murder.

The 77 arrests were for various crimes, including murder (11); illegal possession of firearm and ammunition (12); and illegal possession of drugs (14).

Similar to 2020 and 2021, the ratio of success-to-calls-investigated was 1:8.

The ESSJ said seizures based on calls included 59 illegal firearms; 539 rounds of ammunition; 71 kilogrammes of cured marijuana; and 47 marijuana plants and 35 seedlings.

The value of narcotics seized or discovered was approximately $2.4 million and the value of property recovered was approximately $21.4 million.

Since its inception in 1989, Crime Stop has received 31,161 calls, of which 24,719 or 79 per cent has been investigated.

Those resulted in the arrest of 2,858 persons (368 for murder), the seizure of narcotics valuing over $871 million, and the recovery of property valuing approximately $287 million.

Overall, some $63 million has been paid out in rewards, of which $44 million was contributed by the Ministry of National Security and $15.9 million from the National Crime Prevention Fund, which operates Crime Stop.

The programme is run under the direction of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

The 2022 ESSJ was released by the Planning Institute of Jamaica in July.

Crime Stop may be contacted at 311.

