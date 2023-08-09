Morgan bashes Opposition over DPP retirement age lawsuit

The Government is accusing the Opposition of carrying out a “personal vendetta” against Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn following yesterday's filing of a lawsuit in the Supreme Court.

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) filed a constitutional claim against recent legislation that extended the tenure of Llewellyn.

“They have filed a claim in relation to one individual when the law was changed to affect two individuals,” Information Minister Robert Morgan said at Wednesday morning's post-Cabinet press conference.

“The public needs to ask themselves, why target this person? They have not provided any evidence of impropriety. They have not provided any evidence of inappropriate behaviour,” he added.

The lawsuit was filed by two executive members of the PNP who are contending that the amendment last month to the Jamaican Constitution which will allow Llewellyn to remain in office for an extra two years was done for an improper purpose.

They are seeking declarations that the amendment is unconstitutional, null and void.

The amendment now moves the DPP and the Auditor General (AuG) retirement age from 60 to 65.

Llewellyn, who got a three-year extension in 2020 when she was 60 can now remain on the job until she is 65.

The claimants, Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell and Senator Peter Bunting, are seeking a declaration that Llewellyn should not be allowed to remain in office beyond September when her 2020 extension ends.

The AuG, who may also benefit from the amendment, is in her early fifties.

- Kimone Francis

