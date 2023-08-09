NCU to honour Audrey Sewell at historic 100th graduation exercise

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) will confer the honorary Doctor of Public Service degree on Audrey Sewell, the recently appointed cabinet secretary, during the institution’s historic 100th commencement exercise on August 13.

Sewell will deliver the keynote address at the second of two commencement ceremonies, while United States-based telecommunication entrepreneur Freddie Figgers will address the morning ceremony.

More than 700 graduands from 77 academic programmes offered across the institution’s four colleges and one school are eligible for the conferral of certificates and degrees. The graduation event will be held in the gymnatorium on the Mandeville campus of NCU.

NCU President, Professor Lincoln Edwards has described the 2023 graduating class as “prestigious, not only because of the determination that it took to get to where you are today, but because this is our 100th graduation ceremony since the institution opened its doors on this hilltop, and you are the ones making up the class … .”

The university will also confer the honorary Doctor of Science degree on Caymanian Shirlene Henriques, who graduated in the first batch of NCU-degreed nurses in 1974 and was later appointed chief executive officer of the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority. Jamaica-born hotelier and businessman Dennis Morgan will also be conferred the honorary Doctor of Commerce degree. He is also an alumnus of the university.

In the special awards category, Senior Administrator Georgette Baker will be awarded the 2023 President’s Medallion, while the 2023 Product Sample will be awarded to NCU alumna Dr Melva Spence, who is a counselling psychologist and advocate.

OTHER GRADUATION EVENTS

* Nurses’ Pinning and Thanksgiving Ceremony for Thursday, August 10 at 10 a.m. – Audrey Gregory, PhD, president and CEO for AdventHealth, Central Florida Division – North Region.

* Consecration Service speaker for Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. – Pastor Obed Babb, director of education, deputy director, ADRA; pastor, Solid Rock SDA Church, Cayman Islands

* Baccalaureate Service speaker for Saturday, August 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Pastor Glen O. Samuels, president, West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.