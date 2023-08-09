St Catherine man who was on the run over shooting arrested and charged

Twenty-seven-year-old Kerron Copeland, a labourer of Barton district in Old Harbour, St Catherine, was nabbed and slapped with several charges after eluding the police for over three years.

Copeland was charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition following separate incidents in his community.

The police report that on Saturday, June 17, 2020 about 9:30 a.m., lawmen visited a premises in the community when they were met with gunfire from Copeland before he made his escape in the area.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, about 10:40 p.m., lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when they signalled a car to stop.

Copeland alighted from the vehicle and was apprehended and searched.

According to the police, a Glock 19 firearm with a magazine affixed containing three cartridges was taken from his waistband.

He was subsequently arrested and charged on Monday, August 07 following the execution of a warrant.

His court date is being finalised.

