Woman charged with Portland double murder granted bail

The Portland businesswoman accused of orchestrating the murders of a pregnant woman and a man in May was today offered $4 million bail when she appeared in the Portland Parish Court.

Jody-Ann Jackson, a 28-year-old bar operator and nail technician of Anchovy Land Settlement in the parish, is charged for the murder of 28-year-old Shadae Pink of Campbell Avenue in Port Antonio, Portland.

The mother of three is also charged with the murder of 23-year-old Keino James of Johns Town district, who was also killed in the shooting attack on May 24 along Campbell Avenue.

It is alleged that Jackson rented a car, drove it to where the pregnant woman was located and pointed her out to the shooter.

The accused was granted bail after her new attorney, Courtney Rowe, made a bail application before Parish Judge Tonelle Beecher. Jackson was previously denied bail twice.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The court was told that Jackson gave a statement in the presence of her former attorney in which she shared certain incriminating details regarding her involvement in the murder.

But Rowe argued that his client was not in the right frame of mind when she gave the statement as she had just given birth and did not know the whereabouts of her newborn.

Despite the prosecution's objection, Jackson was subsequently offered bail on condition that she reports five times per week at the Claremont Police Station and surrenders her travel documents.

Additionally, Jackson was ordered not to interfere with the witnesses and to avoid the parish unless she is attending court.

According to police reports, about 11:00 p.m., on May 24, Pink and James were among persons playing dominoes when Jackson drove a Toyota Fielder motor car to the area.

A man exited the car and opened gunfire at them.

Pink, who was about nine months pregnant, was reportedly shot in the head thrice.

Both were assisted to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Jackson was taken into custody.

She was subsequently charged on May 29.

Attorney Cecile Black is also representing Jackson.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.