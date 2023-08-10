Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite sponsors National Greenhouse Champion Farmer Competition at Denbigh

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Floyd Green (second right) stands with the Discovery Bauxite National Greenhouse Champion Farmer Diandra Rowe (second left) at the presentation ceremony held at the Denbigh Agricultural Show on August 7. Discovery Bauxite introduced greenhouse farming on mined-out lands in 2009 with greenhouse clusters now being farmed by 200 farmers producing from 126 greenhouses across its mining areas in St Ann. Also in photo are Rowe’s father Jervis Rowe (left) and Discovery Bauxite’s Public and Community Relations Superintendent Kent Skyers.