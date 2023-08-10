Corporate Hands | Flow Foundation donates $3m to Musgrave Market Restoration effort

“Together we can”! (from left): Member of Parliament for Portland East Ann-Marie Vaz; Director, Action Ann Foundation, Gabrielle Wood; Flow’s Director of Communications and Executive Director of the Flow Foundation, Kayon Mitchell; and Flow’s Senior Manager, Government & Regulatory Affairs and Flow Foundation Volunteer, Charles Douglas, are all smiles for the presentation of Flow’s donation to the rebuilding of Musgrave Market and support to its victims initiative. Vendors will also benefit from free Wi-Fi connectivity.