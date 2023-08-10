Corporate Hands | National delivers on $1-million promise

On July 11, the National Baking Company Foundation (NBCF) officially handed over a cheque valued at $1 million to Food For The Poor Jamaica (FFP), which was committed by Craig Hendrickson (right), director of the foundation, at the launch of the charity organisation’s Build Back The Love For Jamaica’s campaign on April 5. Sharing in the moment during the handover are (from left): Marsha Burrell Rose, development and marketing manager, FFP Jamaica; Amanda Hendrickson, social media coordinator, Marketing Department, Continental Baking Company Limited; Lauri-Ann Samuels, executive director, NBCF; Rachel Myers, director, NBCF; and Craig Moss-Solomon, executive director, FFP Jamaica, inside the offices of National Baking Company along Half-Way-Tree Road, Kingston.