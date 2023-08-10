Corporate Hands | WINDALCO invests $4.6m in Summer Employment Programme

UC RUSAL Alumina Jamaica Ltd/WINDALCO has invested $4.6 million dollars in its Summer Employment Programme which will benefit 63 students from tertiary institutions across the island. The programme began on July 1 and will provide practical experience to students in the fields of engineering (mechanical, electrical, industrial and civil), information technology, finance, human resources and procurement. In photo are the first batch of students to be employed by WINDALCO under its 2023 Summer Employment Programme.