Delegates reject sole candidate Hickling to represent PNP in St Andrew Eastern

Delegates of the People's National Party (PNP) this evening rejected Danielle Hickling, the sole aspirant seeking to represent the party in the St Andrew Eastern constituency for the next general election.

A well-placed Gleaner source confirmed that Hickling, the single aspirant sent through by the party for the final phase of the selection process, received 73 'yes' votes and 96 'no' votes.

The voting exercise took place at the PNP's Old Hope Road headquarters in St Andrew.

"It's a clear indication that the candidate was not successful in mobilising the delegates," The Gleaner source noted.

The seat was last contested by Venesha Phillips for the Opposition party in the September 2020 General Election.

Phillips, the councillor for the Papine Division, was unsuccessful in her bid. She has since left the party.

The Governing Jamaica Labour Party's Fayval Williams is the parliamentary representative in that constituency.

- Kimone Francis

