Hanover Parish Development Committee gets new president

RETIRED EDUCATOR and recipient of the prestigious Governor-General’s Achievement Award, Christeen Hooper-Johnson, is the new president of the Hanover Parish Development Committee (HPDC).

Her election to the post was announced at the July meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels, in welcoming Hooper-Johnson, said while the expectations of the HMC were high, he believed that the new president would be equal to the task.

The mayor said he was pleased to note that members of the executive were from communities across both Hanover Eastern and Western, which he believed signalled greater effectiveness.

“With ongoing plans for the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Hanover’s incorporation as a parish this year, I welcome the involvement of the Hanover PDC, not only in the planning and execution of events, but in mobilising communities to participate in the celebrations,” he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

For her part, Hooper-Johnson noted that the new all-female executive was installed on June 27, and constituted immediate past president Petra Vernon Foster; vice-president in charge of youth relations, Allia Hutchinson; secretary Nichola Maxwell; treasurer Dacia Cunningham; and public relations officer Angella Crooks.

Hooper-Johnson pointed out that nominations were still open for the positions of vice-president for parish relations and assistant secretary.

She listed among the main priorities of her executive, the completion of its action plan for the 2023 administrative year. She pledged to work with the parish agencies to make Hanover the parish of choice to reside in, raise families, vacation, and do business.

In 2019, Hooper-Johnson received the Governor-General’s Achievement Award for Excellence in Community Development, Mediation and Restorative Justice, and Mentorship Programmes.

She is a justice of the peace, a lay magistrate, chairperson for the Cacoon Community Development Committee, and the board of governors for the Cacoon Infant and Primary, and Riverside Primary schools.

Hooper-Johnson replaced Vernon Foster, who did not seek re-election.