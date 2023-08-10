Mechanic charged in relation to Old Harbour car-theft ring

Police investigators in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Thursday laid criminal charges against a man held in connection with the theft of several motor vehicles.

Twenty-eight-year-old auto mechanic, Clayon Mills, otherwise called 'Tallman', of Gordonwood District, St Catherine, is charged with larceny of motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

On August 1, police conducted an operation in the Gordonwood community during which 11 stolen motor vehicles were found.

The police arrested Mills who allegedly failed to account for the vehicles.

The vehicles were seized and a comprehensive investigation launched, which resulted in Mills being charged.

