Meyler-Barrett eyes Westmoreland Central seat

WESTERN BUREAU:

POPULAR WESTMORELAND-based attorney-at-law Dionne Meyler-Barrett has thrown her hat into the political ring, declaring herself as “a better leader for a brighter future” for the People’s National Party (PNP) in Westmoreland Central.

Meyler-Barrett is seeking to get the nod over Dwayne Vaz, a former member of parliament (MP) for the constituency.

Vaz won the constituency in a by-election in October of 2014, beating back the challenge of the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Faye Reid-Jacobs and Ras Astor Black of the Jamaica Alliance Movement.

The by-election was held to fill the vacancy created by former Agriculture Minister Roger Clarke, who died while serving as the MP for Westmoreland Central.

However, in the September 3, 2020 general election, Vaz lost the seat to George Wright, who ran on the JLP ballot.

The controversial Wright was kicked out of the JLP following his alleged involvement in a domestic brawl caught on camera. He nonetheless remains in the House of Representatives as an independent member.

“I have a family tradition of service,” said Meyler-Barrett, in explaining her decision. “My father was mayor, my brother and uncle councillors … the constituency needs to be uplifted. The young people need proper employment opportunities, the poor need hope of a better life, and the infrastructure needs to be modernised.

“It has always been a call on my life to serve. I am a Rotarian and an accredited Lay Preacher in the Methodist Church,” added Meyler-Barrett.

According to Meyler-Barrett, the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) previously reached out to her, but she opted to follow in her father and family’s footsteps with the PNP.

“The JLP called me earlier, I even have a membership card from them. However, the legacy of my father of 50 years of sacrifice to the people of Westmoreland in general through the PNP would not allow me to go further,” she explained. “This is going to be my first election. The first time that I have ever voted, to me this is tremendous.

“To be clear, if Mr Vaz has the dream/vision/ability of what it takes to beat Mr Wright, a loveable man, and advance the constituency to the next level of greatness, then I will support him. I am waiting in the wings as the alternative,” she added.

Karl Blythe, a former MP for Westmoreland Central, has shot down Meyler-Barrett’s bold declaration, stating that Vaz is his MP aspirant and that there is no vacancy at this time.

“As far as I know, there is no vacancy at this time. The party has a comrade (Dwayne Vaz) who they are very much interested in going forward with,” said Blythe, a former PNP vice-president.

“Vaz has a few things he needs to straighten out … he has a gold spoon. He might have slipped a bit and that’s why he lost it but, the party is not willing to part ways with this person [Vaz] at this time, and therefore persons like myself will be working with him to help and guide him through the process,” added Blythe.

