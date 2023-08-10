Murder suspect held while trying to escape crime scene

Police in St James arrested a man suspected of murdering another man on Claude Clarke Avenue in Montego Bay, St James, as he allegedly attempted to flee the scene on Wednesday.

The Montego Bay police say about 6:30 p.m., residents saw the suspect stabbing 43 year-old Lincoln Green and alerted the police.

The police team responded and accosted the suspect as he allegedly tried to escape from the scene.

The suspect's identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Green, who is a bar manager, was found on his veranda in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital, where he pronounced dead.

