Phillips wants probe of operations at Jamaica's airports

Opposition spokesperson on transport, Mikael Phillips, is calling for an urgent investigation by the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) into the operations of Jamaica's two main airports.

This follows today's temporary closure of the runway at Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport, which forced cancellation of 12 flights and delayed many others.

In a media release on Thursday afternoon, Phillips said Thursday's closure occurred less than a month after a closure at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston.

Phillips said the JCAA must act immediately to ensure efficiency at the airports and to preserve Jamaica's international civil aviation status.

He said the excuse provided by the operators at Sangster International was particularly weak and simple. Phillips argued that the civil works approval should not be a cause for disruption as work is pre-planned.

"The result is chaos at both airports as flights have been diverted to NMIA. I am extremely disappointed experienced international Airport operators did not manage regular maintenance work in a more efficient manner," he said.

Phillips called for the Minister of Transport, Daryl Vaz, to urgently cause an investigation to take place.

