Reggae Girlz stranded amid Sangster runway closure

Members of the Reggae Girlz team are among passengers who have been left stranded because of the temporary closure of the runway at the Sangster International Airport in St James.

Four members of the delegation were expected to arrive at 1 p.m. on Thursday on a United Airlines flight from Newark Airport in the United States. However, their flight is now scheduled to depart on Friday at 6 a.m.

A flight from Houston with other members of the team is also cancelled and will depart at 6 a.m. on Friday.

The members of the team are returning home following their participation in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia where they created history.

In a group that included France and Brazil, they sent the latter home en route to becoming the first Caribbean nation in tournament history to advance to the round of 16.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, Jamaica were edged 1-0 by Colombia in their knockout round encounter.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.