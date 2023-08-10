Runway at Sangster International temporarily closed

The runway at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, is temporarily closed.

The airport's management says there will be no flight operations for a few hours as a result.

In a media release Thursday morning, MBJ Airports Limited said the decision to close was due to issues with the ongoing construction work.

"The decision was made in order to prioritise the safety of all operations. At the moment, we are collaborating closely with all parties involved to expedite the reopening of the runway as soon as it's confirmed to be safe," it said.

MBJ Airports Limited also said it is actively engaged with airlines and various stakeholders to manage the situation.

Flights that were scheduled to use the closed runway are currently being redirected to NMIA, or alternate airports, or are experiencing delays, it added.

"If you have a flight with us, we recommend staying in touch with your respective airline for the latest updates on your flight's status. They will provide you with the most current information regarding any changes to your booking," MBJ Airports Limited advised.

The management promised further updates would be shared through subsequent advisories and various media channels.

