Seven-year-old Alenia is Mini Miss Jericho Reunion 2023

WESTERN BUREAU:

Seven-year-old Alenia Hall, a grade-two student at the Jericho Primary and Infant School in Hanover, walked away with the coveted Mini Miss Jericho Reunion 2023 title on July 24, as the curtain came down on the 10th edition of the biannual Jericho Reunion.

“I am very happy that I won both the Most Aware award and the overall title,” said Alenia, the youngest of the eight contestants.

For topping the field of contestants, Alenia, whose hobbies are singing and dancing, and whose ambition is to become a registered nurse, walked away with $40,000, a gift basket, a trophy, school supplies, and a certificate of participation.

Ten-year-old Adonique Shettlesworth, who was the first runner-up, also won the sectional prize for being the Most Talented, while nine-year-old Anthonique Dwyer, who also won sectional prizes for Best Smile and Most Congenial, was the second runner-up.

Adonique receive a gift basket, trophy, certificate of participation and $15,000, while Anthonique also received school supplies and $15,000. For their participation, all eight participants received gift packages, certificates of participation, $10,000 and school supplies.

Aneisha Spence, a member of the organising committee, told The Gleaner that several persons who attended the coronation show have made spontaneous donations, and promised further prizes, on account of being impressed with the performances of the participants.

Spence stated that the grooming and preparation of the contestants started in June. She praised the parents and guardians for their support, and the trainers who spearheaded the preparation of the eight contestants.

GREAT SUPPORT

“We got great support from the parents and the community, even those with their small businesses came forward to contribute what they could,” said Spence. “In the early stages, we had kids who were shy and lacked confidence, and by the end of the competition they were totally changed, and we got several thank you calls from parents and guardians.”

Collectively, all the parents were pleased with how the contest has impacted the children, including those who were formerly shy and are now confidently expressing themselves.

“My child used to be withdrawn and silent, and now she is very outspoken and bold. I do not know what they were telling them during the training sessions, but now I have seen a difference in my child,” remarked one mother.

The Mini Miss Jericho contest was one of the events on the social and cultural calendar of the Jericho Reunion 2023, which attracted hundreds of persons from within the diaspora and across Jamaica who showed up to reminisce, meet and greet family and friends, and participate in the various events.

The range of activities included a senior citizens’ luncheon, a visit to the Hanover Infirmary, cultural and religious concerts in the district square, a walk-a-thon, an official church service, and a games night.