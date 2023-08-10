Three rifles, one handgun seized by St James police

Three rifles, one handgun and an assortment of ammunition were seized by the St James Police today during a joint police/military operation.

Acting Commanding Officer for St James, Superintendent of Police (SP) Eron Samuels, noted that the initiative was geared towards finding wanted persons.

“We were targeting one of our wanted persons and today we were able to disarm his gang of four weapons,” said SP Samuels.

SP Samuels reassured the residents that the police will continue to disarm gunmen and gangs to keep their communities safe.

“Our main intention is to have the residents of Montego Bay, St James feel safe; to let them know that the police are working to ensure that we protect them so that they can enjoy going about their lives without having to worry about these criminals,” SP Samuels added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

No arrest was made in relation to the seizure; however, the police are encouraging persons to share information about guns, gangs and wanted men by calling their local police or Crime Stop at 311.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.