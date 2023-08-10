Two men murdered hours after ‘peace march’ in Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

TWO CONSTRUCTION workers were shot dead, and three other persons suffered bullet wounds when a lone gunman barged into a cookshop along the Industry Cove main road in Green Island, Hanover, early Tuesday night, and fired multiple shots.

“This incident is painting a sad picture of the state of criminality in this country as the shooting took place just hours after residents of the same community staged a peace march to draw attention to the lawlessness plaguing their community,” said Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the police commander for Hanover.

Those killed have been identified as 27-year-old Ayon Richards and Oniel Spencer, who was also 27 years old. The two men, who were employed as plumbers on the site of a multimillion-dollar hotel under construction in Green Island, were said to be of a Mavis Bank address in St Andrew.

“Our preliminary investigations have not determined a motive for the shooting, but we are urging residents who might have information to tell us what they know. If they are afraid of speaking directly to the police, they can pass on the information to either a trusted pastor or justice of the peace,” said Beeput. “It is in the interest of the entire community to get these killers off the streets.”

According to reports, at about 8 p.m., Richards and Spencer were seated in proximity to each other inside the eatery when the gunman walked up to them and opened fire. Both were hit multiple times in their upper body. As the other persons in the establishment began running away, three suffered non-life-threatening bullet wounds.

All five persons were rushed to the hospital, where Richards and Spencer were pronounced dead, and the other three persons were treated and admitted.

And while the shooting was taking place in the western part of the parish, the eastern section was under a 48-hour curfew as the police have turned the spotlight on areas such as Hopewell and McQuarry, which are emerging as hotbeds of gang violence.

“The scammers are on the rampage in Hopewell and McQuarry and we are urging the residents to not just look at the money the scammers are ‘flossing’ in the area, but they should also look at the violence and the number of persons being shot,” said Beeput. “We are anxious to see order return to Hanover, but we can’t do it alone, we need the support of law-abiding citizens.”

Beeput also used the opportunity to call out Obrian Garvey and Jermaine ‘Punky’ Stephens, who are both wanted for crimes committed in the parish.

“I am urging these two men (Garvey and Stephens) to report to the nearest police station within the next 48 hours; we want to speak to them urgently,” said Beeput.