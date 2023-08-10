Update | Runway reopened at Sangster International

The runway at the Sangster International Airport in St James has been reopened after construction issues resulted in its closure on Thursday, forcing cancellation of 12 flights and delaying many others.

Sharon Hislop-Holt, Manager, Commercial Development and Marketing, at MBJ Airports Limited said the runway was reopened about 2:30 p.m.

"Passengers are here and the runway is now opened. Some passengers have checked in, others the airlines will continue checking and the airlines will arrive to take the passengers out today," she said.

"The airlines that have advised that they have not yet cancelled but have delayed those flights, those flights will come in to take those passengers out," she further stated.

Hislop-Holt said 52 flights were scheduled to arrive at the airport on Thursday, but most had to be diverted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

MBJ Airports Limited said the closure was due to issues with the ongoing construction work.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.