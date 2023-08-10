Vaz calls for full investigation into today’s temporary closure of Sangster International Airport

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz has called for a full investigation into today's events that led to the temporary closure of the Sangster International Airport in St James, which resulted in several flights being diverted to the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston.

In a statement this evening, Vaz expressed discontent with what transpired and has instructed that MBJ Airports Limited, Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority and the Airports Authority of Jamaica to each provide a detailed report of today's series of events which resulted in several delayed and cancelled flights.

A full investigation will be conducted with a view of action being taken where appropriate. “No effort will be spared to ensure that this mishap does not reoccur,” Vaz stated.

The Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport noted that the temporary closure of the runway at the Sangster International Airport was due to inclement weather, which affected upgrading work being carried out at the airport, as well as equipment failure.

“This led to a swift cross-ministry, multi-agency response which saw the mobilisation of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF),” the ministry said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Additional staff were deployed by PICA to process passengers who were diverted to the NMIA as part of efforts to avoid further delays upon transfer to Montego Bay. Some passengers were transported by air, while others were moved by buses with the assistance of the JCF back to the airport in Montego Bay.”

The Sangster International Airport has since been reopened and is accommodating air traffic for the remainder of the day.

The ministry said the work being done at the airport will be concluded this afternoon which will ensure that the airport will be back to normal operations tomorrow.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.