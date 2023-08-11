20-y-o accused of sexual abuse of 11-y-o girl granted $150,000 bail

A 20-year-old St Catherine man accused of the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl at her home was today granted $150,000 bail in the parish court.

Sean Banton was ordered by the judge to keep away from the complainant and report four times weekly at the Old Harbour Police Station.

The bail application was made by attorney-at-law, Dr Kes Miller.

Banton is scheduled to reappear in court on November 10.

Allegations are that on July 23, the accused went to the home of the complainant and sexually assaulted her.

Following the alleged incident, a relative observed strange behaviour in the child and made a report to the police.

An investigation was launched and he was arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

