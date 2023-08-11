Farmer killed at home in Clarendon by gunmen posing as police

A farmer was shot and killed by men posing as cops in New Longville, Clarendon early Friday morning, the police say.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Tyrone Davis also known as 'Hilroy' of Line district in New Longville.

It is reported that about 1:30 a.m., Davis and his family were awakened by loud bangs at the door to their house and shouts by two voices saying, "Davis! Police! Open up!"

The now-deceased complied after reportedly hearing the banging getting louder at both the front and back doors.

On opening the front door, the men opened fire, hitting Davis in his head.

The police were summoned, and on arrival, Davis' body was seen on its back with gunshot wounds to the head.

Up to July 29, the parish of Clarendon had seen a 17.3 per cent increase in murders, having recorded 61 homicides compared to 52 such incidents over the corresponding period last year.

