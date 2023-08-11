FosRich showcases PVC line at Denbigh

Jamaican manufacturer and distributor of lighting, electrical and solar-energy products, FosRich, was not showcasing that side of the business, at the 69th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, held at the Denbigh Showground in Clarendon.The company opted instead to highlight its construction of hydroponic systems from polyvinyl chloride, a type of plastic piping known the world over as PVC.

Development Manager for PVC Sales Stanford Whitely said the strategy was deliberate, and was aimed at attracting a different set of clients from its traditional customer base. “We are showcasing our uses of the product that we manufacture right here in Jamaica. How consumers can utilise the pipes not just in the conventional way but can also use it in this manner, to produce backyard vegetables and gardens. We can build it any size that you want, depending on the space that you want – it can be higher, can be longer.

“We can put the model together for any farmer or householder interested in having it. And we can deliver to them just as you see it here, separate and apart from the plants because we would allow the consumer to determine the plant or vegetables of their choice,” he told The Gleaner.

Whitely explained that FosRich has been supplying farmers with the PVC fittings to build their own setup but recently ventured into custom building at customers’ request – whatever the dimensions. And he was quick to answer in the affirmative when asked about affordability.

“Yes, we are cost-effective. We have provisions for anybody who comes to FosRich to secure anything like this or bigger or smaller. We can give them very good rates and quality products.” Even though the display was only on for the final day, it did draw curious patrons who had many questions.