KSAMC considers naming intersection at Devon House after former owner George Stiebel

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is considering a proposal to name the intersection of Waterloo, Hope and Trafalgar roads in St Andrew after Jamaica's first black millionaire, George Stiebel.

The KSAMC says it is now processing the proposal to name the area George Stiebel Square.

It's to consult on the matter with stakeholders during a town hall meeting set for 5 p.m. on August 17 at its Church Street offices in downtown Kingston.

The meeting is to be chaired by Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams.

The KSMAC says the proposal is meant to honour Stiebel, who built Devon House, which is located in the area, and continues the thrust to write outstanding Jamaicans into the country's history.

Stiebel was one of three wealthy Jamaicans who constructed massive homes in what was once known as 'Millionaires' Corner' at the corner of Trafalgar Road and Hope Road.

George Stiebel was born in 1821 and died in 1896 at Devon House.

A Gleaner article announcing his death on June 30, 1896 described him as "an example of a self-made man."

It said he was born to poor parents and started out as a carpenter before engaging in trade between Jamaica and the South American coast.

