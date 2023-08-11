Labour ministry warns about farm work scam

The Ministry of Labour says it has become aware of a scam inviting persons to participate in its Seasonal Agricultural Workers' Programme.

The ministry advises that it's not recruiting persons for the programme at this time.

It says a message has been circulating on WhatsApp, inviting persons to contact a Mr Simms for opportunities on the programme.

However, the ministry is warning the public that there is no Mr Simms working with its Overseas Employment Programme.

It's urging persons to look out for unscrupulous persons, presenting themselves as employees of the ministry and attempting to fleece unsuspecting persons of their money.

"Members of the public are advised that there are no costs associated with the applying for the farm work programme and that no new recruitment is taking place at this time," the ministry says.

It's encouraging persons who have paid money for a spot on the programme to report the matter to the police.

