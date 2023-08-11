Man fatally shot near police station in Old Harbour

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine are searching for a man who shot and killed another near the police station on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kierel Plummer, 31, a labourer of Bannister Housing Scheme in Old Harbour.

It is reported that about 6:40 p.m., Plummer was walking along the road.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the clock along Darlington Drive, he was approached by a man who brandished a handgun and who shot him in the upper body.

The gunman then escaped on foot into the area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The injured man was taken to the Spanish Town General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.