Normal operations resume at Sangster airport

MBJ Airports Limited, the operator of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, says flight operations are back to normal.

Operations at the airport were impacted for several hours yesterday due to runway issues, which affected flights.

In a statement today, MBJ says some airlines are operating extra flights to accommodate passengers who were affected by the disruption.

It is recommending that passengers make contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flight's status and for any information regarding any changes.

The operator expressed gratitude to passengers, stakeholders and employees for their patience and support over the last 24 hours.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.