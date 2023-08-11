PEP ‘whiz kid’ LeBron charts course to success

WESTERN BUREAU:

While his parents and family members are overwhelmed, 12-year-old LeBron Anderson, who emerged as the top student in western Jamaica in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, is simply looking forward to getting into a new school environment in September.

The self-assured youngster, who aspires to become a software engineer, recently graduated from the Montego Bay Christian Academy in St James, where his placement score of 352.1 out of 360 earned him a place at his first-choice school, Cornwall College.

“The grades I got showed me that hard work pays off, so I will try and continue working hard with what I started and become a top student at my new school,” he told The Gleaner.“I look forward to meeting new people, having fun and getting involved with sports. My advice to my peers is to stay focused, work hard and study.”

“The fact that my father, grandfather, and granduncle went to this school (Cornwall College) played a major role in why I wanted to go there. It is a family tradition,” said young Anderson.

He says his parents are his biggest motivators.

“They encourage and tell me positive things every day that I can become anything in life if I work hard. These words push me not to be lazy, procrastinate and help me to work hard. I am grateful for them,” he said.

OVERJOYED

Young Anderson, who is of Jamaican and American heritage spent seven years of his life in the United States with his mother before moving back to Jamaica to live with his father during the fifth grade.

Elated and overjoyed at their only son’s achievement, both parents reacted differently to the news of his success. “The fact that he will carry the baton and wear that red and gold (Cornwall College’s colour) like me, and other family members did, is what makes it even better. He started walking at seven months and was talking at a very early age, so he showed signs that he would do well,” said Mark Anderson, LeBron’s proud father. “He is hard-working, consistent, coachable and a disciplined child. He was preparing so it was not a surprise to me.”

“When he came back to Jamaica to live with me, at first, he said ‘Dad, the school work in Jamaica is harder.’ I reassured him that I am here to help and in the first three weeks, he got a grip of things. I bought him two social studies books and had him read them twice. I did this because I figured this subject would be more challenging since he was not familiar with things that were happening in Jamaica. Mathematics is his favourite subject, and science and English language were not a challenge for him,” added the father.

VINDICATED

Tamone Barrett, LeBron’s mother, told The Gleaner that it was a surprise to her that he had done so well, even though she knew he was a good student.

“I know he is smart, to be honest, and he is always achieving but every time I think like it cannot get any better, he outdid himself. This kid is so chill, quiet, and not a troublemaker. We are best friends, and he never ceases to amaze me. The family was so excited, especially his father’s side because he will carry on the Cornwall College legacy,” said Barrett.“I always try to pour into him because he is sensitive, and I let him know he is loved. I tell him that as long as he does his best in everything, and never half, he will be okay. He is applying that to his school life, and I am proud of him,” added Barrett.

Anderson’s teacher, Carissa Perry, described him as a quiet, unassuming, and diligent student, who gets his work done.

“Any high school challenges come; he should be able to face them successfully. With his aptitude and ability, he will do well wherever he goes. There was no doubt in my mind he would do excellently, but the level at which he did is what I am surprised about because he was number three in my class,” said Perry.

The decision to send the youngster to Jamaica to spend his teenage years with his father was a tough one for his mother but she now feels vindicated by his success.

“Letting him go spend time with his father to build a relationship was very hard because we have always been together. We have the best relationship. The first year was very hard, I had to bury myself in my work … I cannot be selfish; I have to share him with his dad. Honestly, I never thought I would survive it. But it got better because knowing he is happy and comfortable gave me a peace of mind,” said Barrett.