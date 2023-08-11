Person of interest in Danielle Rowe murder in custody

The police are reporting that a woman was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe.

The disclosure was made by Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, head of the crime and security portfolio.

Danielle was abducted after leaving the Braeton Primary school on June 8. She was later found on Roosevelt Avenue with her throat slashed.

She was rushed to the Bustamante Hospital for Children where she died while being treated.

The police say the suspect was picked up somewhere in the Corporate Area.

"We are unable to give any further information regarding the identity of the person of interest due to administrative and legal procedures," Bailey said.

The police say investigations continue.

- Andre Williams

